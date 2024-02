CREDIT: FHP

Authorities are at the scene of a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in South Venice.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one person died from the crash on Englewood Road just at Adams Road early Wednesday evening.

Troopers arrived at the scene of the crash at 6:18 p.m.

As of 7:20 p.m., the deadly crash is causing significant delays Only one lane is moving in both directions on Englewood Road. However, traffic in the southbound lanes is worse.

This is an active scene, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it is available.