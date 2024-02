This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Emely Bell

Bell’s wanted in Lee County for two counts of violation of probation for petit theft. She did time after stealing two carts full of stuff worth more than $700 from a local chain store and got probation. This month, records show, she was found in violation.

Bell has been arrested nearly two dozen times on a variety of charges and may use the alias Emily Sanchez.

Rene Andres Garcia

Garcia has arrests in Lee and Collier Counties and ties to Fort Myers, Immokalee, Labelle and Moore Haven. He’s wanted for violating Collier County probation for fleeing/eluding law enforcement officers and failing to obey an order to stop.

He’s previously worked as a landscaper and concrete laborer.

Matthew Milligan

Milligan has been arrested 10 times on 71 criminal counts according to SWFL Crime Stoppers. And when investigators catch up to him, he’ll head back behind bars. He was on probation for providing false information to a pawn broker and grand theft.

But he’s now violated that Lee County probation. When cops catch up with him, he’ll be held without bond.

If you have seen them, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.