A 100-year-old tradition has ended as the title of the Lee County Fair has officially been changed to the Southwest Florida AG Expo.

The name change is due to Lee County officially taking control of the annual event at the Lee County Civic Center.

Additional changes have been made along with the name change, including free parking, a courtesy shuttle, and gate admission; rides will cost $1 for guests.

Lee County grants the benefits listed above as part of the celebratory first year of the event.

The civic center added additional parking alongside Old Bayshore Road.

Lee County Manager Dave Harner said the county had a continuous one-year contract with the old fair board; however, the contract ended in September.

People working with the expo say that a heavy emphasis is being placed on youth and agriculture while maintaining the look and feel of the Lee County Fair.

The Southwest Florida AG Expo is set to run from Feb 29 to Mar 10, with the celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony to begin at 3:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets to the event, click here.