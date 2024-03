Cape Coral police have arrested a man for knowingly giving false information to a law enforcement officer alleging a crime, after they found the man’s pickup truck in a canal.

Investigators told WINK News 30-year-old Cody Issacs reported his black GMC Sierra pickup truck stolen Thursday morning.

Wednesday night, shortly before 8 p.m., the truck crashed into a Cape Coral canal near Southwest Fourth Street and Twelfth Avenue in the vacant lot behind Bonefish Grill. Police said nobody was inside the truck when they arrived and deployed their dive team.

Watch the truck being pulled from the canal:

Authorities tracked the truck to Issacs through its license plate.

He didn’t answer his door on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, when he reported it stolen, officers said he told them he went to sleep at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and was home all night. He also wanted to press charges related to the theft.

Thursday night, someone else reached out to investigators and said they had a video from the night before. Police said the video clearly showed Issacs leaving the crash scene.

When confronted by officers, they said Issacs told them “he should not have reported his car stolen and was just concerned about getting into trouble.”