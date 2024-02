A pickup truck crashed into a Cape Coral canal Wednesday night.

Cape Coral Police confirmed that it happened near Southwest Fourth Street and Twelfth Avenue, in the vacant lot behind Bonefish Grill.

It remains unclear who drove it in there. Police said nobody was inside the black GMC Sierra pickup truck when they arrived and deployed their dive team.

A spokesperson told WINK News anchor Justin Kase that someone called 911 and said they saw the truck go into the canal Wednesday evening, sometime before 8.

Police also said it was difficult to ascertain where the truck entered the water since not much of the area was disturbed, which could be an indication that speed was a factor.

The investigation into this crash continues.