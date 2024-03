Naples entrepreneur Rebecca Maddox plans to close her Three60 Market on May 1 and allow Seventh South to launch another restaurant and bar at that Bayshore Drive location in East Naples.

Although closing the venue that started her local restaurant ventures, Maddox will remain involved with Celebration Park, Rebecca’s and The Maddox, which she co-owns on Bayshore, as well as her growing brand of Three60 Wine shops. She just needed to “retire” from the hands-on attention she devoted to Three60 Market since launching it 13 years ago.

“The long and the short of it is I was in my 50s, and now I turned 70,” Maddox said. “I can’t believe I did this for 13 years. So, obviously, I must have liked it. But you just know when it’s time, and it’s time.”

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.