Wilmer Fuentes. CREDIT: CCSO

A man took deputies on a wild ride through the Collier government complex before crashing into a canal.

Wilmer Fuentes was caught speeding without his lights on around two in the morning on Friday.

When a deputy began to pursue him, Fuentes took an abrupt left turn to get away.

After driving through the government center, Fuentes continued down Airport Road before making an abrupt right turn only to jump a median, hit a tree and wind up in a pond.

While in the water, Fuentes swam across and made a run for it across the Home Depot parking lot. He jumped two fences and hid out in some bushes until a K9 found Fuentes soaked and covered in mud.

CCSO said Fuentes had no valid driver’s license, and there were several empty cans of Modelo in his center console.