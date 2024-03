Photo by WINK News.

An arrest warrant for 33-year-old Vicente Ramirez has been issued by the Collier County Sheriff’s office after deputies say he stabbed two men outside of El Catrin Sports Bar and Nightclub.

According to CCSO, Ramirez is a convicted felon from California for home invasion robbery.

Ramirez is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has β€œLA” tattooed on his right thumb.

The Collier County sheriff’s office said the incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning in the parking lot of a strip mall on Collier Boulevard.

Both victims were stabbed several times and were flown to Gulf Coast Medical Center as trauma alerts.

According to CCSO one of the victims has died from their injuries.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Vincente Ramierez, contact the Collier County Sheriff’s office at (239)252-9300 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744.

