A crane was needed to pick up a smashed car and debris off the highway after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a driver crashed near the Tuckers Grade exit during a chase.

According to FHP, the driver of a 2019 Dodge Charger was speeding recklessly at a high speed while heading southbound on Interstate 75.

When Highway troopers attempted a traffic stop, the driver fled the scene, eventually crashing into the shoulder around Mile Marker 148 north of Bayshore Road.

The trooper was not harmed in the chase but pulled their patrol car deep into the shoulder after the accident and needed to be towed.

According to FHP, both the driver and the passenger have been arrested.

The crash is still under investigation.

