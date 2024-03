Jorge Guerrero, who stands accused of killing 9-year-old Diana Alvarez, is expected to appear in court for a plea deal.

Guerrero is already serving a 40-year sentence in federal prison for having pornographic photos of Alvarez on his cell phone.

On Feb. 20, the judge in Guerrero’s case ruled not to allow statements that he made during his interrogations following his arrest in 2016 for his upcoming death penalty trial.

The ruling was made because Guerrero did not understand his Miranda rights during his interrogations because of a language barrier.

It was noted during the ruling that Guerrero said he wanted to stop speaking several times throughout the interrogation process.

The unknown plea deal will mean that the death penalty could no longer be an option for Guerrero, which comes as a surprise to Alvarez’s family.

They’re wondering why he is receiving another chance at life while Diana’s has been cut short.

His court appearance will be around 4:30 p.m. on Monday at the Lee County Courthouse. WINK News will stream the hearing live.