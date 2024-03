It has been eight years since the kidnapping and death of 9-year-old Diana Alvarez, and on Monday the accused killer will be in court once again.

“We don’t want a plea deal. We want a trial. We want justice for Diana Alvarez” said Diana’s sister, Lisette Alvarez.

Jorge Guerrero Torres is accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering 9-year-old Diana in 2016. In February a judge ruled to suppress statements made by Guerrero during his interrogation following his arrest in 2016.

The judge ruled in part that Guerrero made statements without understanding his Miranda Rights due to a language barrier.

Diana’s mother, Rita Hernandez says the possibility of Guerrero being offered a plea deal is insulting.

“After all of this, they tell me that they’re going to accept a plea deal, they’re going to give him a plea deal. When they told me, I started to laugh,” says Hernandez, “In front of them all, I started to laugh. I told them, “That’s what they’re going to do?” They said, “Yes.” I said, “Wow.” I told them just like that.”

Family and friends say they never saw the potential of a plea deal coming since when the case began, Guerrero Torres faced the death penalty.

Mary Terrazas helped search for Diana when she went missing and she says she was shocked by the news Guerrero is being offered a plea bargain.

“What has happened to our system? Why offer him a plea bargain? Where is the justice for this little girl?” said Terrazas.

Hernandez says losing her daughter and going years without answers or justice has been incredibly hard on her.

“I want justice for my daughter. There needs to be justice for Diana Alvarez. Because they’re not going to return my daughter,” said Hernandez. “My daughter will not return to this world. She will never again say, “Mom, I’m home. Mom, I’m here. Mom, make me some food. Mom, I’m hungry.” No. No, there will never be another Diana in my home. There will never be another Diana to tell me “Mom, I’m home.” Never again.”

Diana’s family will be in court to hear Guererro’s plea on Monday at the Lee County courthouse. The family is asking the public to show support for Diana in the hopes of justice being served.