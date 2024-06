Christopher Davis, who stands accused of killing his boyfriend Barry Schmalbach, has been transported to the Lee County Jail.

Davis has been held in jail in South Carolina for unrelated charges; however, he has been made the prime suspect in the 2023 missing Schmalbach case.

Schmalbach’s body has not yet been located by detectives and forensics.

Davis was booked into the Lee County Jail at around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, facing around 18 charges, including murder, tampering with evidence, and fraud.

The Cape Coral Police Department claims that they have collected an enormous amount of physical evidence linking Davis to the murder of Schmalbach, stating that his involvement in the case stems back to January 2024.

“Detectives and forensics personnel have been investigating, collecting a massive amount of physical evidence, obtaining witness statements, collecting and examining digital forensic evidence, and working with the prosecutors from the State Attorney’s Office all along the way,” said Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore.

Police have also stated that Davis has not been cooperative with detectives.

According to the CCPD, Davis reportedly last saw Schmalbach on July 19 in the vicinity of Beach Parkway in Cape Coral, where the couple shared an apartment.

Davis will appear in court at 10 a.m. on Thursday.