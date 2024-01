Cape Coral police continue to investigate the disappearance of Barry Schmalbach, a 56-year-old Cape Coral resident, who is no believed to have been murdered by his live-in boyfriend Christopher Davis.

Below is a timeline of the investigation gathered from police reports and interviews.

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Schmalbach reportedly argues with Davis at Cruiser’s Lounge, a gay bar in Cape Coral and walks out while Davis chases after him.

Christopher Davis headshot CREDIT Lee County Sheriff’s Office

At 8:21 p.m., Miguel Blanco, a friend of Schmalbach, receives a voicemail from Schmalbach saying he needs help.

Thursday, July 20, 2023

Blanco hears the voicemail and returns Schmalbach’s call but gets no answer.

Davis sends Blanco a screenshot of text messages purported to be between him and Schmalbach. However, Blanco and his husband doubt the authenticity of the message.

Friday, July 21, 2023

Schmalbach’s friends arrive at his apartment to check on him at around 9 p.m. They find the apartment in disarray.

Blanco confirms with mutual friends that no one else has heard from Schmalbach.

Saturday, July 22, 2023

At 1:21 p.m., Davis calls the Cape Coral Police Department to report Schmalbach missing, noting he did not believe he was in danger.

An officer arrives at the home, but a missing person’s report is not completed.

Blanco contacts CCPD at 8:21 p.m. and reports Schmalbach’s disappearance, and Schmalbach is officially entered as a missing person.

Cape Coral police speak to Davis who claims he reported his boyfriend missing earlier that day and tells investigators a story they later dispel that he last saw him on July 20 leaving in someone else’s vehicle. Barry Schmalbach. CREDIT: WINK News

Blanco arrives at the home as police are leaving. He gives them a statement calling it suspicious that Schmalbach left his Jeep in the apartment parking lot.

A Cape Coral officer determines Davis provided the first officer he met earlier that day with an incorrect birthdate.

His real date of birth is June 8, 1988 and he is wanted on two active arrest warrants in Georgia for probation violation for fraud and in South Carolina for probation violation for larceny.

Wednesday, July 26, 2023

CCPD announce and begin their search for Schmalbach, calling his disappearance suspicious. Cape Coral Police at Schmalbach’s apartment. CREDIT: WINK News

Thursday, July 27, 2023

Cape Coral Police return to Schmalbach’s condo, banging on the door to gain entry.

Davis declines to comment to WINK News.

Monday, July 31, 2023

An anonymous donor donates $3,000 to increase the reward for information leading to Schmalbach. The total was at $6,000, according to a Facebook post.

Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers says an anonymous donor has increased the reward to $16,000 to help find Schmalbach.

Davis is arrested on the South Carolina warrant and is taken into custody by Cape Coral police at a gym on Del Prado Boulevard North. Christopher Davis (CREDIT: Kirkland Correctional Center)

Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023

Schmalbach’s half-sister Emily Scaletta speaks to WINK News and says Cape Coral police have not told the family if any leads have been found.

Schmalbach’s landlord asks Davis to leave the property because his name is not on the lease. There is a sign taped to the property’s door, purportedly dated Aug. 1.

A notice to evict on Schmalbach’s apartment. CREDIT: WINK News

Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023

Davis’ arrest is made public.

Friday, Aug. 4, 2023

Cape Poral police hold a press conference announcing they have a person of interest in Schmalbach’s disappearance but do not name them. They say detectives suspect foul play and are searching multiple counties for Schmalbach.

They also update the timeline to say Schmalbach is last seen and heard from on Wednesday, July 19, making the voicemail to Blanco the last known attempt at communication.

Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023

Schmalbach’s family go to Jaycee Park to hand out flyers, hoping for information on his disappearance. Flyers Schmalbach’s family handed out during their search. CREDIT: WINK News

Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023

Cape Coral police search the sewer system near Schmalbach’s apartment.

Friday, Aug. 11, 2023

Davis is extradited to a South Carolina jail.

Friday, Jan. 26, 2024

Cape Coral police announce Davis has been charged with Barry Schmalbach’s murder and issue arrest warrant to have him transferred from South Carolina jail to Lee County to face charges.