Cape Coral Police have person of interest in missing man case

The Cape Coral Police Department held a press conference on Friday regarding the missing man, Barry James Schmalbach, 56, who vanished nearly two weeks ago.

According to Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore, have a person of interest but did not name them.

“At this time, we do have a person of interest,” the chief said. “However, I’m unable to name that person today.”

They did describe this person as not always cooperative but is communicating.

They also said detectives suspect foul play, and they are searching multiple counties for Schmalbach.

On Thursday police arrested Schmalbach’s boyfriend, Christopher Davis, for an active warrant out of Columbia, South Carolina.

Christopher Davis’ mugshot

“Gathering information from him that was pertinent to the case,” said Sizemore. “I mean, obviously, you can imagine when somebody gets arrested, their willingness to cooperate, provide information dries up.”

The investigation is still active, so certain details could not be shared during the press conference. They said they have collected both physical and digital evidence.

“Multiple search warrants have been executed,” said Sizemore, “numerous articles of digital and physical evidence have been gathered and are being processed as we speak.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact Cape Coral Police or Crime Stoppers.

WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.