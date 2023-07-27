Police searching missing man’s Cape Coral home for leads

Missing man Barry James Schmalbach, 56, from Cape Coral, vanished without anyone seeing or hearing from him in a week, and now police are investigating his home for clues.

Cape Coral Police detectives deemed Schmalbach’s disappearance considered suspicious on Wednesday.

Thursday morning, investigators were seen searching Schmalbach’s home on Beach Parkways in Cape Coral for leads.

The police report said Schmalbach’s boyfriend, Christopher Davis, and Schmalbach got into an argument while at Cruiser’s Lounge a day before his disappearance. Then, Schmalbach’s friends went to check on him on Friday. The next day, police got involved.

Schmalbach’s friends told WINK News that they believe he needed their help breaking up with his boyfriend and more specifically, kicking him out of Schmalbach’s apartment.

It was later discovered that Davis gave CCPD false information when identifying himself. Consequently, after investigating matters further, arrest warrants for Davis were discovered in South Carolina and Georgia. However, law enforcement says neither appears to be extraditable.

This is an active investigation, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.