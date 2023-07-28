Friends of missing Cape Coral man unsure if suspicious texts actually came from him

A missing man’s close friends claim the text messages he supposedly sent do not sound like him.

Tom and Miguel, who did not want their last names published, are questioning certain texts sent by their missing Cape Coral friend of nine years, Barry Schmalbach.

They said they don’t believe the messages sound like Schmalbach. The two friends said if someone spoke to Schmalbach in an aggressive way, he would give the same energy back.

Some of the texts are blurred out because of foul language.

Schmalbach’s friend, Miguel, said that screenshot was sent to him by Schmalbach’s boyfriend, Christopher Davis, on July 20.

His friends went to check on him on July 21, and then the police got involved the following day.

No one has seen Schmalbach in more than a week, but his boyfriend of two months is still living at his apartment.

Cape Coral Police detectives deemed Schmalbach’s disappearance suspicious on Wednesday.

Thursday morning, investigators were seen searching Schmalbach’s home on Beach Parkways in Cape Coral for leads.

The Marco Patriots, who are eager to help in the search of Schmalbach, said Schmalbach’s family just needs to reach out to them and let them know where to look and all hands will be on deck.

Investigators also said Schmalbach’s boyfriend gave them a false birthday for himself and has active arrest warrants in Georgia and South Carolina, but they said neither appear to be extraditable.

If you have any information about where Schmalbach could be, you are asked to call the Cape Coral Police Department.