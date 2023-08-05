Family gives out flyers for missing Cape Coral man in Jaycee Park

The family of missing Barry Schmalbach is looking for answers in Cape Coral.

Schmalbach’s family gathered in Jaycee Park Saturday, passing out flyers. They are trying to spread the word about their missing loved one.

Copy of missing flyer CREDIT WINK News

The Cape Coral Police Department said that Schmalbach has been missing since Wednesday, July 19. The police now have a person of interest in Schmalbach’s disappearance, but they have not identified who it is.

Schmalbach’s live-in boyfriend, Christopher Davis, was just arrested for unrelated charges. Cape Coral Police learned he had two out-of-state warrants for parole violations.

Christopher Davis headshot CREDIT Lee County Sheriff’s Office

WINK News spoke with Emily Scaletta, Schmalbach’s half-sister, “Truthfully, we we have no idea. We haven’t known him too long. We don’t want to speculate anything. We are aware that he has been arrested on other charges, but nothing that has been related to Barry.”

The family will continue their efforts to find him starting at Jaycee Park and will work their way downtown to pass out flyers.