Cody J. Curtis’ mugshot. Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The man who allegedly killed an older woman at That BBQ while driving under the influence in Matlacha is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Cody Curtis is accused of DUI manslaughter when he slammed into outdoor tables at the restaurant, hitting five people and killing 80-year-old Mary Lou Sharp.

FHP said Curtis was driving a 1992 Nissan eastbound on Pine Island Road when he veered off the road and into the restaurant’s outdoor seating area.

Video recordings from the night of the incident saw Curtis conversing with FHP, with investigators stating that his blood alcohol level was at .137.

WINK News spoke with Mary Lou Sharps’s granddaughter, Kasha Darna, who said she only wants justice.

“I’m glad that they were able to hold him responsible for what’s been done here. He’s taken a lot from family friends, you know, and it won’t be forgotten,” said Dama.

Besides the DUI manslaughter charges, he is also charged with DUI serious bodily injury, DUI property damage, and DUI injury.

Curtis’ previous appearance ended with the judge setting his bond at $252,000

Curtis is set to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.