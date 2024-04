The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a man for allegedly driving under the influence and crashing into a restaurant in Matlacha, killing one person and injuring four others.

FHP arrested Cody J. Curtis, 24, from Cape Coral, on Monday following the deadly crash that occurred at That BBQ Place in Matlacha on April 13.

According to FHP, Curtis was driving a 1992 Nissan eastbound on Pine Island Road, where he veered off the road and collided with five people, a parked/unoccupied motorcycle, and a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction.

Mary-Lou Sharp, 80, was killed after the vehicle barreled through the outdoor seating area of the restaurant.

The community members of Matlacha built a shrine honoring Sharp.

“The community is definitely missing them,” said Matlacha Resident Lynette Schwab.

WINK News spoke with Mary Lou’s son, who stated In their last conversation, she joked that she wanted to live past 100 so she could remain a thorn in the sides of the people she loved.

According to his arrest report, during his toxicology test, it was determined Curtis’s blood alcohol concentration to be .137%.

He has been charged with DUI Manslaughter.

The crash remains under investigation.