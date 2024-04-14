Woman killed after a car goes off the road and into a Matlacha restaurant

A car crash in Matlacha left one person dead and others injured. It happened on Saturday around 5:50 p.m. at a restaurant, That BBQ Place, near the Matlacha Bridge.

The Florida Highway Patrol worked the crash. Spokesperson Lt. Greg Bueno said, “A sedan collided with five pedestrian patrons seated at outside restaurant tables, a parked / unoccupied motorcycle, and a westbound traveling pickup truck.”

“I don’t know how somebody does something like that,” stated Rory Byman.

A woman was killed. She was 80.

FHP told WINK News four others were also injured and taken to the hospital. A 77-year-old man had serious injuries. Three others had minor injuries according to FHP.

The crash remained under investigation, with charges pending against the driver. The driver’s name has not been released.