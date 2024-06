Dwayne and Theresa Staron Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A San Carlos Park couple arrested for their involvement in the alleged drugging and molestation of a 13-year-old is scheduled to appear in court.

Forty-four-year-old Dwayne Staron is accused of drugging and molesting a 13-year-old girl.

His wife, 54-year-old Theresa Staron, is being charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and child neglect.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, detectives believe the husband drugged and molested a 13-year-old girl for two years, and Theresa did nothing to stop it.

The victim was removed from the home on Oct. 27 and now lives out of state with family.

While Theresa has no criminal history, Dwayne is on state probation for grand theft. In 2021, Dwayne was convicted of stealing thousands of dollars from the Tran family in Cape Coral.

The Tran family paid Dwayne’s Handy Man Services about $9,000 to remodel their kitchen, re-pipe their Cape Coral home and change out some doors and windows.

When Dwayne didn’t do the job he was not licensed to do, the Tran family sued him and won, but they never saw a penny.

Theresa bonded out of jail right after her arrest in May. Dwayne is in the Lee County Jail. They’re scheduled to appear in court Monday morning at 8:30 a.m.