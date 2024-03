Jorge Guerrero, who stands accused of killing 9-year-old Diana Alvarez, is set to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing.

Guerrero appeared in court on March 4 for a plea deal hearing; however, an agreement could not be made due to a language barrier.

The judge overseeing this case extended the time for Guerrero’s defense team to agree to the proposed plea deal.

He is expected to return to court on Wednesday for a plea hearing and a pre-trial conference.

If a plea deal is made, the death penalty for Guerrero will be taken off the table, upsetting Alvarez’s family, who is hoping for a murder trial.

Guerrero is currently serving a 40-year sentence in federal prison for having pornographic photos on his cell phone, which included Alvarez.

The family of Diana Alvarez is seeking retribution on Guerrero as their daughter’s life was cut short.

“It’s in their hands. I can’t make that decision. But I am the person who lost their daughter, and I will carry that pain with me wherever I go,” said Diana Alvarez’s mother. “That pain will always be with me. I will never forget my daughter. Nobody will. Losing a child without answers is the worst pain you could ever experience in life.”

Guerrero’s court appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at the Lee County Courthouse.

