Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a press conference in Miami Beach.

Joining DeSantis will be FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass and FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Note that the press conference may not begin at the exact time slated.

Check back in later to WINK News.com to watch the entire press conference live.