Door-kicking teenagers are causing chaos in one Cape Coral neighborhood.

In the words of Edgar Allen Poe, “While Dave Wake nodded, suddenly there came a tapping.”

Only, it wasn’t a raven: “Just stupid kids who think they’re invincible,” said David Wake.

On Sunday night, Wake was scared awake by several loud thuds on his front door.

Wake originally thought something fell over in the night and went to investigate; instead, he found his front door frame damaged.

“I found my front door wide open, frame busted. Probably the most terrifying thing you can see at four in the morning,” said Wake.

Wake quickly checked on his grandchildren, and after finding them safe, he dialed 911.

Wake said the cops showed up within minutes and began their search, which didn’t take long.

“About 20 minutes or so, they send another cop telling me they caught the dumb kids,” Wake said.

Only one of the kids followed orders from authorities, while the other two ran to hide in a house that was undergoing construction.

Wake said he’s worried about the safety of the door-kicking teens who are running these pranks.

“Majority of people around are armed now,” said Wake. “Getting shot is not worth views on TikTok or whatever. It’s not worth it.”

Last year, a Fort Myers family was harassed by teens also kicking doors.

Two of the three teens were charged with property damage, criminal mischief, and burglary of a dwelling structure causing damage.

The third teen who followed authorities’ orders was charged with loitering and prowling.