In a Lee County commissioner meeting, neighbors left feeling heard after commissioners changed their motion regarding a proposed recycling facility.

The meeting was held to decide whether to close a deal allowing the construction of a recycling facility near the intersection of SR-82 and Colonial Blvd, close to the Pelican Preserve community in Fort Myers.

Residents with hope

Hundreds of residents, dressed in red, attended the meeting hoping to convince commissioners to vote against the facility at the proposed location.

Instead of making a final decision, commissioners unanimously voted to hold public forums at the Pelican Preserve community.

The dates for those forums have not yet been announced.

Commissioners must make a decision on whether to close a deal for the recycling facility by May 2nd.

Commissioners expressed appreciation for the opportunity to hear multiple solutions and ideas from the public and transparency in decision making.

Residents expressed concerns about the facility’s potential impact on property values, odor, noise and views.

Addressing concerns

Assistant County Manager Christine Brady addressed those concerns, noting that the proposed facility would have a set back of 1,025 feet, much larger than the 25-foot setback required by zoning regulations.

Commissioner decided to defer the decision to a future meeting and discussed holding informational meetings at Pelican Preserve to address community concerns.

Residents thanked commissioners for the opportunity to be heard and voice their opinions and concerns.