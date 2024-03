One of the country’s largest post-acute healthcare providers is collaborating with Lee Health to build a new physical rehabilitation facility.

Encompass Health and Lee Health officials broke ground on a 60-bed inpatient hospital in Fort Myers on Tuesday.

The project is expected to be completed by the summer 2025.

Healthcare officials met for the groundbreaking ceremony that began at 10 a.m.

Some amenities available in the rehabilitation facility will include a gym with state-of-the-art equipment, full nursing, physical therapist, occupational therapist and speech therapist staffing.

The rehabilitation facility will be the second collaborative building between Lee Health and Encompass Health. The first was a 40-room rehab center built several years ago in Cape Coral.

“It was a shared vision for the quality of service and the experience delivered,” said Lee Health Chief Operating Officer Dr. Scott Nygaard. “It also lets somebody with more expertise in this space and their full-time job is rehabilitation services to partner with us.”

“We will be able to treat patients that have suffered a stroke or other neurological condition or have had a hip fracture or — heaven forbid — they would have had some traumatic injury,” said Mark Tarr, President and CEO of Encompass Health.