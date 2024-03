Credit: The Weather Authority

WINK News Meteorologist Nash Rhodes is tracking possible rain showers for your Tuesday afternoon.

Here’s what to expect for your Tuesday:

Morning temperatures are in the upper 60s, with afternoon highs reaching the lower 80s.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected, which may lead to stray afternoon showers west of I-75; however, if Southwest Florida receives rain, that rain will be inland.

Storms will primarily form late afternoon and stick into the early evening.

During the early Wednesday hours, showers and storms will roll off the Gulf of Mexico shortly after midnight.

Southwest Florida will continue to see isolated rain chances throughout the morning and afternoon.

On Wednesday, a marginal severe weather risk is currently in place for most of Southwest Florida.

After Wednesday, the rest of the workweek is expected to be dry.

