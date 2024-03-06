Two Immokalee goalkeepers off to England to train with pros

With each save goalkeeper Julian Saldana makes, the more he realizes the position is for him.

“If you make the best save ever, you look like a superhero,” Saldana said.

Saldana originally played in the field and wasn’t really interested in playing goalkeeper. But he ended up making the switch as a freshman at Immokalee High School.

“Without a goalkeeper, soccer matches wouldn’t be the same,” Saldana explained. “It would be less intense.”

Now, as a senior, Saldana is an All-Star. Back in December, he showcased his skills during a training session with former professional goalkeeper Patrick Thompson. That opportunity led to an invitation to train in Manchester, England for six days.

“Not many kids can train with professional goalkeepers or professional coaches at all,” Saldana said. “And I feel like it’s a very big difference for your mindset and the skillset you have.”

And Saldana isn’t going alone, Matias Rosas is also packing his bags to train in England.

“I’m hoping to improve my performance on the pitch,” Rosas said. “And learning new skills that I can use during the game and helping my team out.”

“I think he saw their determination their work ethic when he was working with them,” The Soccer Pit Cobras of Immokalee executive director Manny Touron said. “And he wanted to give kids who would never get a chance to do something like this.”

Touron coached both guys. He knows the impact this trip has not just for his players, but for the whole community.

“Soccer can bring them out of here not for good, but to give them other experiences that is just not local,” Touron said.