Credit: Child Care of Southwest Florida

Child Care of Southwest Florida has received two grants to help install automated external defibrillator (AED) devices in all five early learning centers.

The Claiborne and Ned Foulds Foundation and The Wawa Foundation provided the funds, totaling $11,000 for the life-saving devices.

The new devices were installed during February, American Heart Association Heart Month, at the following locations:

Children’s Garden of LaBelle

Joseph H. Messina Children’s Center

P.A. Geraci Child Development Center

The Children’s Learning Center

The Community Children’s Center

According to Child Care of Southwest Florida, all five early learning centers will now be considered “Heart Smart” as part of Lee County’s new Heart Smart Lee initiative and logged as part of the AED registry for the county.

By Florida childcare regulations, only one staff member at each center is required to be trained in CPR and first aid. However, all Child Care of Southwest Florida staff are CPR and first aid trained and are now equipped with AED devices.