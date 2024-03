Credit: Alliance for Period Supplies of SWFL

The Alliance for Period Supplies of SWFL announced it has received a grant for $8,000 from Trinity by the Cove Episcopal Church.

The grant will purchase more than 151,000 pads provided to women and girls in need across Collier County.

According to the organization, two in five women and girls struggle to purchase period products due to a lack of income.

The organization Alliance for Period Supplies of SWFL provides period products to women and girls in Collier and Lee counties.

Founded in 2019, the organization has distributed more than 5.5 million pads to women and girls in need.