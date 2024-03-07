Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro won’t be charged for Marco Island abuse allegation

Rick LoCastro. CREDIT: COLLIER COUNTY

A Collier County commissioner will not face charges for allegations he abused a woman at his Marco Island home.

According to a newly released police report, the state attorney will not file charges against Rick LoCastro unless they receive new evidence.

This is a separate allegation from another charge of abuse LoCastro faces from Naples police.

Officers arrested LoCastro in February, accusing him of pulling his girlfriend out of a car in Naples, hitting her in the nose and pushing her into the bushes.

LoCastro has denied the allegations.

