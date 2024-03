A new venture has taken root at 17081 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite P, in south Fort Myers through the partnership of Corbin Nicholl and Matt Lombardo. From careers as professional landscapers to launching a unique dining experience, the partners are set to celebrate the grand opening of Lombardough’s Pizza & Beer on March 9.

After a career in producing 2D and 3D landscape renderings, Nicholl landed an opportunity through Lombardo, owner of Lombardo Landscaping, when he shared his intentions of buying a food truck and pursuing a career in the restaurant industry.

“He said ‘What if I told you I have a property where I’m looking for a business partner for a pizza shop?’ and that’s literally how he and I came together,” Nicholl said.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.