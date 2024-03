Bruce Plummer, who was arrested for allegedly attempting to steal an airplane at Page Field Airport now faces legal action to restrict his access to firearms.

Plummer, who was armed with rifles, wearing a tactical vest, and carrying a pilot handbook at the time of the attempted theft on Feb. 26, had been caught on security camera footage driving the stolen plane into the grass and through a fence before slinking away from the scene.

Following the incident, a Notice of Hearing for a Risk Protection Order (RPO) was issued to Plummer, notifying him of a scheduled hearing on March 11.

If granted, the RPO would require Plummer to surrender all firearms, ammunition and a concealed carry license.

He would also be prohibited from possessing or purchasing firearms or ammunition while the order is in effect.

The RPO was filed based on concerns raised in an affidavit, which stated that Plummer “had posed a significant danger of causing personal injury to himself or others by having a firearm or ammunition in his custody or control.”

The affidavit mentioned that a firearm, a tactical ballistic vest and an assault rifle with ammunition were found near the crash site where Plummer attempted to steal the airplane.

The affidavit also highlighted past incidents, including a 2010 arrest for driving under the influence and a separate incident in 2017 where Plummer had been found in a vehicle appearing to be intoxicated.

Additionally, statements to a detective from Plummer’s parents and ex-girlfriend had been included, expressing concerns about Plummer’s access to firearms and his potential danger to himself and others.

Defense attorney Malcam Godwin explained that a Risk Protection Order is a legal process that was introduced about six years ago in response to the Parkland shootings.

It allows someone to ask a judge to ensure that an individual deemed dangerous to themselves or others does not have access to guns.

The petitioner must present clear and convincing evidence, and the RPO can last up to a year, with the respondent having the option to file a motion to vacate during that time.

RPO petition documents show photos related to the incident taken both at the scene and at Plummer’s home during a search warrant.