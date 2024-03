CREDIT: FHP

A deadly crash in Lehigh Acres has caused a roadblock in the eastbound lanes of Terry Avenue North.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the deadly crash happened on Terry Avenue North off Lee Boulevard on Friday night. 🚨 TRAFFIC ADVISORY 🚨



We are assisting FHP with a crash at Terry Ave. N. & Lee Blvd. At this time, all eastbound lanes of Lee Blvd. are shutdown. Also, 2nd St. W. side streets, Yvonne Ave. N. to Sarah Ave. N., are blocked. Motorists, avoid this area & find an alternate route. — Carmine Marceno – Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) March 9, 2024

Troopers were dispatched to the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m.

It’s unclear how many people died in the crash.

This is an active scene, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.