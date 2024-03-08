Early Friday morning fog covers Southwest Florida

Credit: The Weather Authority

WINK News Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler is tracking dense fog areas with forecasted warming temperatures.

What to expect for the next three days:

Friday morning kicks off with areas of fog impacting commuters.

The fog is expected to dissipate soon after sunrise.

Temperatures are starting in the lower 70s throughout Southwest Florida,

Afternoon conditions will stay warm, reaching the mid to upper 80s.

Overall, rain chances are low for your Friday, though a few showers could develop in our interior areas in the late afternoon.

Saturday will continue the warming trend, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s.

Higher humidity is forecast, so expect a muggy day.

Surprisingly, Southwest Florida will see a pattern change as a cold front will make its way towards Florida.

Sunday will see an increase in rain chances ahead of the cold front.

The weekend cold front will bring lower humidity and drier air for the beginning of the work week.

