Thick, green, and smelly: Blue-green algae blooms are back, along with the health risks.

Cape Coral residents in one neighborhood say they are starting to see blue-green algae in the Caloosahatchee Killer Canal.

Residents say this is the first time they’ve seen the algae appear in the area.

“Anytime that you see a blue-green algae bloom, basically run the other way. Do not let your dog drink or swim in the water,” said Dr. Lauren Chirnside, Associate Veterinarian with Grace Veterinary Center. “And if you do happen to come across that, definitely let the local health agencies know about it because it can be harmful to humans and animals.”

Killer Canal is located in the heart of the neighborhood, surrounded by many with pets.

“Some dogs can die within an hour. So definitely, it’s one of those things that get into the hospital ASAP,” said Chirnside. “Even if you’re worried that the dog might have a little bit on its paws, go to the hospital right away and get bloodwork done in the appropriate diagnostics.”

Chirnside said the effects of the blue-green algae blooms could turn deadly fast, so the quicker they can attack it, the better they can treat it.

“There is no one specific treatment. It’s going to be IV fluids, oxygen seizure control. Again, it just depends on the toxin that the dog is exposed to,” said Chirnside.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is analyzing samples from the Caloosahatchee Killer Canal to find out more about blue-green algae blooms and what kind of toxins they may contain.