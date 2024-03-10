WINK News

Early voting for Presidental Preference Primary underway in Southwest Florida

Early voting locations across Southwest Florida are open for business ahead of the Presidential Preference Primary on March 19, 2024.

Voters registered with the state’s major political parties vote for the candidate they want to represent their party in November.

Party delegates nominate the preferred presidential candidates at each party’s national convention, which are typically held in July or August,

Florida Division of Elections:

Early voting is required in any election that contains a state or federal office race. The early voting period must start at least on the 10th day before the election and end on the 3rd day before the election. In addition, supervisors of elections have the option to offer more early voting on the 15th, 14th, 13th, 12th, 11th, or 2nd day before an election

Where to vote:

