When you think of your favorite Southwest Florida Beach, which one comes to mind?

In a Readers Digest list of the 15 Best Beaches in Florida Locals want to keep secret, 4 Lee County beaches made the cut.

Park Ranger Ryan Burke says Lovers Key was an easy choice for the list.

“I get to meet people all over tell me their story, Why they come here. One guy comes here just to fish that’s it,” said Burke. “[He] Comes all the way down just for that. “

Another popular fishing spot that made it on the list is Turner Beach on Captiva Island.

Why would locals want to keep the beach secret?

“The really friendly atmosphere. Everybody’s not all crowded up on one another,” said Burke, “There’s not a lot of drinking. There’s none of that. There’s not a lot of while into this piece for the whole family.”

Bowmans Beach in Sanibel and Boca Grande Beach on Gasparilla Island also made the cut.