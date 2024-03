The Lee County School District landed itself in hot water after live-streaming after negotiators were caught talking smack about the president of the teachers’ union.

The hot mic moment caught negotiators making insulting comments regarding the appearance of Kevin Daly, the teachers’ union president.

“He comes in here with blue jeans, and he looks like a slob every time he goes to a congressional meeting,” said a Lee County School District representative.

“How are you feeling Kevin? and you’re the voice of the dress code? he’s carrying the torch,” another Lee County School District representative said.

The lash-out session stemmed from a conversation regarding the dress code on Monday during a YouTube livestream from the Lee County School District account.

Once negotiators were made aware that their microphones were still on, the live stream abruptly ended, and the account deleted any evidence of the broadcast from the internet.

A Lee County School District spokesman contacted WINK News to release a statement regarding the incendiary ranting session.

“We aim to maintain a professional dialogue between the school district and the teachers union during negotiations at all times,” the spokesman stated “These comments were made in what was intended to be a private caucus.”

The issue with the statement was that said comments were released for the public to listen to, including the teachers’ union.

The comments spoken during the livestream insulted Daly’s attire and appearance.

The frustration from negotiators following the discussion regarding the teachers’ dress code during the ongoing contract talks.

The union proposed setting dress code standards district-wide, removing the current code, which varied from school to school.

Following the statement released by the Lee County School spokesman, WINK News asked if an apology was to be ordered. No response was given at this time.

The teachers union released a statement regarding the livestream fail, stating that negotiators “jeopardized the ability for good faith, interest-based and collective bargaining.”

Following the ending of the broadcast, teachers promised to state their actions on Tuesday morning.