Avow’s 18th annual butterfly release in downtown Naples will celebrate life and love.

The butterfly release will be held on April 6 in Cambier Park. It is open to the community, and the event will include a live butterfly exhibit, a remembrance ceremony and a butterfly release.

The event is expected to be a moving and uplifting celebration.

The event begins with the butterfly exhibit, open from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with more than 1,000 butterflies in the interactive display tent.

Local musicians and Avow’s own board-certified music therapists will play music. There will also be various craft activities for children.

The remembrance ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. with inspirational readings, songs and a public reading of the names of loved ones remembered.

At the ceremony’s close, more than 1,000 butterflies will be released in a celebration of life.