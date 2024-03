Residents in the village of Estero are showing support for a proposed 178-foot-tall Monopole aimed at improving cell phone coverage near Corkscrew Road and Bella Terra Blvd.

Tuesday at 4:30 P.M., the village’s planning, zoning, and design Board will discuss the tower after receiving complaints over several years about poor service, particularly from Bella Terra residents.

Mary Gibbs, the community development director for Estero, noted there is currently no cell tower in the area.

While some residents oppose the tower, citing concerns about it being an eyesore and potential health risks from radio waves, the majority of residents are in favor of the proposal.

The planning, zoning, and design board will make recommendations, with the final decision resting with the village council.

Tuesday’s meeting will include a public hearing and a detailed plan presentation.

This initiative follows a 2023 report where residents expressed frustration over the service.

Cindy Childs from The Preserve at Corkscrew described it as “brutal,” and K.J. Moses, Bella Terra’s president, lamented the inability to take cell phone calls in the neighborhood.

Valerie Sims worried about contacting emergency services.

Despite ongoing efforts by carriers like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T, the problem remains unsolved. The meeting today marks a step in addressing these concerns.