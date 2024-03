Herbert Riggins (Left), Sallie Meehan (Right) Credit: The Cape Coral Police Department

Two people have been arrested after allegedly being involved with the possession and distribution of narcotics.

The Vice, Investigations, and Narcotics Unit (VIN) conducted an investigation on Feb. 29 and suspected 26-year-old Herbert Riggins of distributing narcotics.

Throughout the investigation, the VIN Unit developed probable cause for the arrest of Riggins for distributing drugs.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, a search warrant was executed at a Cape Coral residence known as Riggins’ current address before police arrested him on Feb. 29.

During the execution of the warrant at the Cape Coral location, 62-year-old Sallie Meehan was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, and paraphernalia inside the home.

Meehan admitted to the possession of the narcotics and paraphernalia.

Riggins is being charged with the sale of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a park and possession of a controlled substance.

Meehan is being charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.