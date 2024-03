Credit: Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District

The Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District responded to a vehicle crash in a canal off Matlacha Avenue.

According to the firefighters, the crash was reported on Wednesday morning, where they rescued two people from the partially submerged car. Credit: Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District

Firefighters, Lee County deputies, and EMS reported only minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.