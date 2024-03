The impacts of Hurricane Ian, which slammed Southwest Florida on Sept. 23, 2022, have left many still living in the storm’s aftermath.

The wreckage and the rebuilding process to return to normalcy has been a struggle for many, especially in the Courtyards of Cape Coral South.

“It definitely had a huge impact on us,” said Barbara Clark, a neighbor. The whole community had to pick up and leave, stick all of your belongings into a Pod, if you could afford a Pod, put them in storage elsewhere.”

The Courtyards of Cape Coral South is a residential community with 132 residents, the majority of whom are seniors.

Since the storm, 18 months later, that number has subsided to 82. Meanwhile, 50 people still haven’t returned home due to Ian’s destruction of their property.

“We still have 50 residents homeless or living with family or living on the couches of friends,” said Janet Correa, a neighbor. Fifty people need to come home.”

Many residents in that community say they feel neglected as many still wait for insurance claims to come in.

“It’s definitely had an impact,” said Heather Craig, a neighbor. “I think a lot of people are feeling frustrated, not only because of the situation but just the loss of control.”

Instead of waiting for governmental assistance to come, Heather, Janet and Barbara came up with the idea to start a community fundraiser.

“These ladies came up with a fundraiser idea. I think it puts the control and the positive energy back into the community and allows people to be able to reach out and help themselves and help their neighbors,” said Craig.

To help residents alleviate the struggles of rebuilding from Ian, the fundraiser will help to restore the leftover damage and, most importantly, help the 50 other residents get back home.

“When the devastation hit, and the realization that the insurance is just not going to cover it, the thought is how are they going to pay for it,” said Correa. “I just decided that we were going to do a yard sale and fundraiser. It’s our goal to let everyone know that Southwest Florida is still devastated and are still rebuilding.”

The Courtyard of Cape Coral Bingo Fundraiser will be taking place this Saturday at 3 p.m.

All the proceeds will go towards rebuilding the clubhouse. Any money left over will go back into the community.