Working with local farmers, Bar Nat Nat serves all organic, locally grown food, along with all-natural wines, to provide healthy ingredients to those in the community.

The owners, Ming Yee and Peter Rizzo work with organic and biodynamic farms within the local area. All 300 wine bottles are all-natural wines, and 90% true for their food ingredients.

Before opening Bar Nat Nat, Peter Rizzo was the previous owner of Naples Natural Wines for eight years. Rizzo traveled around the world, learning about wines and becoming a wine importer.

Rizzo considers Bar Nat Nat a way for those to enjoy traditional ways of farming and wine.

“The common denominator here between the kitchen and the wine shelf,” said Rizzo, “is an abiding focus on what’s fresh, natural, and clean.”

The owners wanted to create a neo-bistro dining room, commonly found in places like Paris, London or Japan.

“Sometimes, our plates and silverware won’t even match,” said Rizzo. “That’s our idea of having casual dining.”

Both Rizzo and Yee encourage those to explore and learn the quality of wines and to learn their story.

Those can purchase any of their bottles on the shelves at retail price plus corkage. Corkage is $25.00 for their bottle and $20.00 for their second bottle of natural wine.

According to Rizzo, the price is well below standard price compared to other restaurants that mark up their wines by 300 to 400 percentage prices.

Rizzo explains how natural wines are better for our bodies and for smaller winemakers around the world who reject both chemical farming and dozens of synthetic additives.

“Natural wines are made without any of the 70 legally approved additives that you can put into wine that you do not have to list on the wine label,” said Rizzo. “They are so much easier for our bodies to process and metabolize, because the organs that process toxins, namely the liver, and the kidneys don’t have to work as hard to process a glass of wine.”

According to Ming Yee, the master chef, and co-owner, he works with many of the local farmers who look at their products from a cellular level.

“Like these farmers are like this is their livelihood,” said Yee. “They’re passionate about not using chemical synthetic fertilizers.”

Both Rizo and Ming call their collaboration of the natural wines and organic kitchen, a “perfect paring” for those who are health conscious.

When talking about the business, Rizzo said, “It’s the union of wine is an agricultural product, with local agriculture.”

Bar Nat Nat is located at 3080 Tamiami Trl Ste 1, Naples, FL.

The restaurant features different types of appetizers on a weekly basis. The owners say the best way to keep up to date on their menus is to view their social media pages.