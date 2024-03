The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler explained, “Expect another warm and humid day across Southwest Florida, with temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 80s.”

There will be plenty of sunshine mixed with some clouds throughout the day.

“High pressure remains in control, meaning our rain chances stay low, with only a stray shower possible,” added Kreidler.

Then, on St. Patrick’s Day Sunday, consider ourselves lucky. It will be another beautiful day!

Temperatures stay warmer than average, again topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chances stay low until a cold front nears us on Monday when we could see our rain chances increase for the start of the work week.

After some scattered rain on Monday ahead of a cold front, we will see much more pleasant conditions by Tuesday.

Tuesday is the first day of Spring, and it will feel more like Spring, too! Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s with a nice breeze and drier, less humid conditions.