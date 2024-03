The Weather Authority’s Nash Rhodes is forecasting high temperatures and sunny conditions for your St. Patrick Day celebrations.

Here is what to expect for Sunday:

St. Patrick Day celebrations will be a plenty with temperature highs in the 80s throughout the Southwest Florida area.

Decreasing cloud coverage is expected as mostly sunny skies are expected to emerge by the mid to late afternoon.

Patchy fog will develop in various locations throughout Southwest Florida, with conditions improving by 9-10 a.m.

A stray shower is possible, albeit unlikely in the morning into the afternoon.

Beyond areas of patchy fog in the early morning, boaters will have pleasant conditions on the water.

Dense Fog Advisories are in effect until 10 a.m. for Sarasota and DeSoto Counties.

Isolated rain and storm chances return tomorrow.

A cold front will drop high temperatures into the mid-70s on Tuesday.