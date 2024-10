Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a dry start to the workweek with less humid temperatures expected this Monday afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Temperatures this Monday afternoon will be above average with highs in the upper 80s. Humidity will be less of a factor throughout this afternoon and Tuesday.”

Monday

We’re off to a dry and pleasant start to the work week, with dry conditions expected all day long.

Less humid conditions will be moving in throughout Monday, as it’ll feel quite pleasant this afternoon and evening.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s.

Tuesday

Temperatures Tuesday morning will be the coolest we have seen since early May as most of Southwest Florida will start in the mid to upper 60s.

Pleasant conditions continue throughout the day, with a mixture of sun and clouds in the afternoon.

Highs will top out in the upper 80s.

Wednesday

A cold front is set to move through Southwest Florida on Wednesday, bringing a small chance for a few showers through the afternoon and evening.

Cooler temperatures will be with us as highs only top out in the lower to mid-80s.

Even cooler temperatures arrive Wednesday night.

The Weather Authority is keeping an eye on an area of interest in the Central Atlantic designated as Invest 94L, a well-defined area of low pressure located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing minimal showers and thunderstorms.

This system is currently embedded in an unfavorable environment, and development is not anticipated over the next few days.

However, this system is forecast to move generally westward to west-southwestward, and environmental conditions could become more favorable for gradual development by the middle to the latter part of this week.

A tropical depression could form as the system begins moving west-northwestward and approaches or moves near the Leeward Islands by the end of this week.

The Weather Authority meteorologists are not worried about this system as a stronger cold front will be moving off the coast of Florida this weekend and block this system from heading towards the state.

Over the next seven days, there is a 50% chance of further development.