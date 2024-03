Credit: WINK

One person is dead after crashing into a tree, causing a complete roadblock on the northbound lanes of Ben Hill Griffin Parkway in Fort Myers.

The crash was reported to the Florida Highway Patrol at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday. Credit: WINK

Caution tape surrounds the perimeter of the crash area while FHP conducts its investigation.

Around five FHP trooper vehicles have been deployed to help investigate this deadly crash.

Finding an alternative route while commuting is advised until FHP clears the scene.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.