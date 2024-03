Some people are turning to artificial intelligence to gain an edge in their March Madness brackets, but, as Dr. Chrissan Ruehle at FGCU explains, building your bracket using A.I. is not as easy as it sounds.

“It’s a fairly complex process,” Dr. Ruehle said. “And you do need to have some familiarity with A.I. tools.”

The more stats you give the machine, the more accurate its prediction can be.

“AI is very dependent on the quality of the data that you provide.”

Let’s say you were to ask A.I. who will win the NCAA Tournament, without giving it a set of data and specifying which variables to consider, you might not get the most accurate prediction.

Not to mention, it’s called March Madness for a reason.

A.I. can analyze vast amounts of historical data, but things like injuries or how a player performs under stress cannot be predicted.

“Sometimes A.I. doesn’t know how to handle that humanity, so that’s where the human comes in, and the human has the ability to build that into their prediction model.”

So, if you ask Dr. Ruehle, A.I. can certainly help you make your picks, but for your perfect bracket, you need to trust your gut as well.

“When we think about using this technology to make these types of predictions, we need to think about it as the A.I. plus the humans.”